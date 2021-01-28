Authorities: Man admits killing woman he picked up in bar

Tina Goad, 41, of Mansfield, was found Wednesday in Ashland, a day after she had been reported missing. Authorities have not said how she was killed or released the man's name or the charges he will face, citing the ongoing investigation.

The man called a relative early Tuesday and confessed to the killing, authorities said. The man told the relative he had met Goad on Monday night and they left the bar together, but things later “went south” and he planned to leave the area and hide, authorities said.