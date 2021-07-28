Authorities: Man killed when he, officer exchanges gunfire

The shooting in Riverside occurred around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, shortly after the officer arrived on scene. The homeowner approached the officer and pointed to the residence, and an armed man then stepped out of the home and fired at the officer, authorities said.

The officer returned fire and the armed man ran down the street. He was later found collapsed in a driveway and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.