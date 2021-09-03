dayton-daily-news logo
Authorities: Teen fatally shoots older brother during fight

Authorities say a fight between two teenage brothers in Ohio’s capital city ended when one fatally shot the other

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A fight between two teenage brothers in Ohio's capital city ended when one fatally shot the other, authorities said.

The shooting in Columbus occurred around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A dispute between a 16-year-old boy and his 17-year-old brother soon became physical and the younger teen got a handgun and shot his sibling several times, authorities said. The older teen was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

No other injuries were reported in the incident, which remains under investigation. The 16-year-old remains in custody, but authorities have not said what charges he will face.

Authorities have not said what the brothers were arguing about.

