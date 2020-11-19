X

Authorities: Teenage boy killed in street shooting

news | 1 hour ago
A teenage boy wounded in a street shooting has died from his injuries

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — A teenage boy wounded in a street shooting has died from his injuries, authorities said.

The shooting in Euclid was reported around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police responding to the scene soon found 14-year-old city resident Jaylen Lamar, who had been shot several times and was lying on the ground.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting, and further details about the incident have not been disclosed. No arrests have been made.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

