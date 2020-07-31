Authorities unsure about what caused missing woman's death

Cheryl Coker, 46, of Riverside, had been missing for about 18 months when her remains were found in April. The Greene County sheriff’s office has said a man found them in a wooded area of Caesarcreek Township, on private property that was “not a common area for a person to go.”

Riverside police called Coker’s disappearance suspicious and soon opened a homicide investigation. However, no charges have been filed in the case so far and no arrests have been made.