Autopsy shows man killed by officer was shot in the back

He said authorities have ignored requests to provide surveillance camera recordings of the shooting.

Keith and Griffiths apparently knew each other from the Boys & Girls Club where Griffiths sometimes met with children from the neighborhood, Jackson said.

Keith's aunt, Matricia Givner, said city leaders need to reach out to the community and be transparent about what happened to her nephew.

“These children are terrified and scared and these officers are here to protect and serve,” Givner said. “These children do not feel that way.”

Cleveland homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. Special prosecutors from the Ohio Attorney General's Office have been assigned to the case.