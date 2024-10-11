Avalanche host the Blue Jackets after Rantanen's hat trick

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Columbus Blue Jackets after Mikko Rantanen's hat trick against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Avalanche's 8-4 loss.

Colorado had a 50-25-7 record overall and a 33-11-2 record at home last season. The Avalanche scored 3.7 goals per game last season while giving up 3.1 per game.

Columbus went 27-43-12 overall and 10-24-7 in road games a season ago. The Blue Jackets scored 32 power-play goals last season on 212 total chances (2.6 chances per game).

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.