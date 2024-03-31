Avalanche visit the Blue Jackets following MacKinnon's 2-goal showing

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals in the Avalanche's 7-4 win against the Nashville Predators.

Columbus has gone 14-18-5 at home and 24-38-12 overall. The Blue Jackets are 12-17-5 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Colorado has an 18-14-5 record on the road and a 47-21-6 record overall. The Avalanche are first in the NHL with 64 power-play goals.

Monday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Avalanche won 6-1 in the last meeting. MacKinnon led the Avalanche with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Marchenko has scored 19 goals with 16 assists for the Blue Jackets. Alexander Nylander has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Cale Makar has 19 goals and 62 assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has eight goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 2-6-2, averaging two goals, 3.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging four goals, 6.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Boone Jenner: day to day (illness), Justin Danforth: out (concussion), Yegor Chinakhov: day to day (upper-body), Sean Kuraly: out (lower body), Kent Johnson: out for season (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (collarbone), Adam Boqvist: day to day (upper-body), Adam Fantilli: out (leg).

Avalanche: Joel Kiviranta: day to day (illness), Gabriel Landeskog: out for season (knee), Pavel Francouz: out for season (groin), Logan O'Connor: out for season (hip), Valeri Nichushkin: day to day (lower body), Sean Walker: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.