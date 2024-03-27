Avila scores 22, Indiana State defeats Cincinnati 85-81 to reach NIT semifinals

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Robbie Avila scored 22 points, including a 3-pointer with 58.1 seconds left, and Indiana State beat Cincinnati 85-81 on Tuesday night to advance to the NIT semifinals.

Avila had five rebounds and six assists for the Sycamores (31-6). Ryan Conwell scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Jayson Kent had 16 points and shot 5 of 5 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.