Avila scores 22, Indiana State defeats Cincinnati 85-81 to reach NIT semifinals

Led by Robbie Avila's 22 points, the Indiana State Sycamores defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats 85-81 on Tuesday in the NIT
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Robbie Avila scored 22 points, including a 3-pointer with 58.1 seconds left, and Indiana State beat Cincinnati 85-81 on Tuesday night to advance to the NIT semifinals.

Avila had five rebounds and six assists for the Sycamores (31-6). Ryan Conwell scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Jayson Kent had 16 points and shot 5 of 5 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Simas Lukosius led the Bearcats (22-15) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and two steals. Jizzle James added 21 points, five assists and two steals for Cincinnati. Dan Skillings Jr. also recorded 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Kent scored seven points in the first half and Indiana State went into halftime trailing 36-32. Avila scored 16 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

