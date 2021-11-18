dayton-daily-news logo
Ayah, Grant lift Miami (Ohio) past Stetson 80-65

Precious Ayah and Dae Dae Grant scored 18 points apiece as Miami (Ohio) defeated Stetson 80-65

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Precious Ayah and Dae Dae Grant scored 18 points apiece as Miami (Ohio) defeated Stetson 80-65 on Wednesday night.

Dalonte Brown added 16 points for the RedHawks. Grant also had seven rebounds, while Brown grabbed eight. Myja White had 11 points for Miami (Ohio) (3-0).

Josh Smith tied a career high with 24 points and had 10 rebounds for the Hatters (1-2). Christiaan Jones added 12 points. Rob Perry had 10 points and six rebounds. Mekhi Lairy, whose 19.0 points per game coming into the contest led the RedHawks, scored eight.

