Ayers III scores 24 to lead Duquesne past UC Irvine 76-54

The is the third time the Dukes played a neutral-site game in Akron under fifth-year head coach Keith Dambrot, who led St.Vincent-St. Mary - and a young freshman/sophomore LeBron James - to back-to-back state titles in 1999-00 and 2000-01. Dambrot, an Akron native, led the University of Akron - his alma mater - to 305 wins and three NCAA Tournament appearances in 13 seasons prior to moving on to Duquesne.

