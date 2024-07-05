BreakingNews
Coalition collecting signatures for ballot initiative on a public hospital for West Dayton

Backers of raising Ohio's minimum wage to $15 an hour fail to get it on this year's ballot

Backers of a proposal to raise Ohio’s minimum wage to $15 an hour failed to collect enough signatures to get it on the ballot this year
news
1 hour ago
X

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Backers of a proposal to raise Ohio’s minimum wage to $15 an hour failed to collect enough signatures to get it on the ballot this year.

Organizers of the effort, who faced a Wednesday deadline to turn in its signatures, said they'll now try to take the issue before voters in 2025.

One Fair Wage, which is a national campaign to raise the minimum wage in several states, had to gather more than 413,000 valid signatures across Ohio.

The group sought to raise Ohio’s minimum wage from its current rate of $10.45 to $12.75 in the first year and then $15 a year later. It then would have increased annually for inflation.

The Ohio Chamber of Commerce along with restaurant and bar owners opposed the proposal.

In Other News
1
Butler County measles case confirmed in young child
2
Judge denies stay of minivan driver’s sentence during appeal in fatal...
3
Indian food truck open for business in Clark County
4
New Mrs. Ohio winner is Middletown teacher
5
Forest Fair redevelopment on hold as talks continue
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top