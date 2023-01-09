Backstrom, Wilson return as Capitals blank Blue Jackets, 1-0

Darcy Kuemper continued his strong play between the pipes as he made 37 saves and held off the swarming Blue Jackets for his fourth shutout of the season and second in five games.

Despite the Capitals getting two of their stars back in the mix, the ice wasn’t exactly tilted in their favor, as Columbus, coming off a 4-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes, dominated in shots on goal and limited Washington's chances at 5-on-5 and on the man advantage. However, Erik Gustafsson's goal just 2:43 minutes into the game secured the win for the Capitals.

“Good teams can find a way (to win) in a lot of different ways. Tonight was one of them,” Kuemper said.

Elvis Merzlikins made 18 saves for Columbus, who have now dropped 10 of the last 12 games.

“That's a game you want to win so badly, I think. That was one of the games for 60 minutes we put it all together ... that's the unfortunate part," Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke said. "Sometimes you got to tip your cap to the goalie, and we just got to take what the game gave us and move on from that.”

NOTES: Gustafsson scored his seventh goal of the season, all of them in the last 11 games. ... Garnet Hathaway and Gavin Bayreuther dropped the gloves in the first period ... Anthony Mantha was a healthy scratch for the first time in his Capitals tenure, as he and Nicolas Aube-Kubel sat out with Backstrom and Wilson returning.

