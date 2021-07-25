Bader, Carlson HR in 7-run 4th, Cards batter Gray, Reds 10-6

Andrew Knizner followed with a double and Carlson hit a drive deep into the visitors’ bullpen.

Cardinals starter Johan Oviedo was in position for his first career win before Cincinnati loaded the bases with one out in the fifth, prompting bench coach Oliver Marmol to bring in Ryan Helsley (5-4), who got the final two outs.

Marmol was managing because Mike Shildt had been ejected in the third by umpire crew chief Ron Kulpa for arguing too long after the crew refused a request for a video review.

Oviedo finished 4 1-3 innings, allowing five hits, three runs and six walks with six strikeouts.

Cincinnati got a two-run double from Max Schrock to cut the Cardinals’ lead to 9-6, but no closer.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: C Yadier Molina’s availability was minute-to-minute as he received in-game treatment for the stiff neck that developed on Friday. He didn't play.

Reds: RHP Lucas Sims (right elbow) is scheduled make his first rehab appearance on Tuesday with Triple-A Louisville.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (7-6) on Tuesday will make his first career appearance at Progressive Field in Cleveland, boosting to 33 the number of ballparks in which he’s pitched regular-season games. Houston’s Joe Smith leads active players with 37 ballparks.

Reds: Visit the Cubs on Monday. LHP Wade Miley (8-4) is 2-1 with a 4.68 ERA in four career starts at Wrigley Field.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Cincinnati Reds' starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson hits a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

Fans celebrate after Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) hit a three run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson is hit by a pitch during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) looks back at the umpire during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston