Báez hits bases-loaded single in 9th as Cubs top Reds 6-5

Amir Garrett came on and allowed the game-winning hit.

“That was the last piece we had left and it lined up pretty nicely,” Cubs manager David Ross said after calling on Báez despite a minor injury. “Really nice job by the group to continue to fight back.”

Báez and Garrett appeared to be jawing at each other immediately after the final hit and Báez made several strides toward first before tossing his bat aside. He did not speak to reporters after the game, and Reds manager David Bell did not seem overly concerned.

“Just two highly, highly competitive guys,” he said. “There’s a lot of emotions in this game. It’s just two guys who want to do well so much.”

Kimbrel (2-3) struck out three straight to end the top of the inning after putting two men on.

“It’s disappointing we lost a close game,” Votto said after the Reds ended the game 1 for 13 with men in scoring position. “It felt like our game to win.”

The Reds led 5-4 in the bottom of the eighth before Willson Contreras hit a booming home run to center off reliever Josh Osich.

Rizzo drove the first pitch he saw from starter Wade Miley into the right-center bleachers to score Bryant in the first inning. Votto answered in the top of the second with a first-pitch shot to nearly the same spot. He tied the game an inning later with a sacrifice fly.

Farmer homered in the fourth and Votto gave the Reds their first lead an inning later when he drew a bases-loaded walk from starter Kyle Hendricks.

Hendricks, who’d gone at least six innings in 13 straight starts, lasted only 4 1/3 and surrendered the first five runs and nine hits while walking two and striking out four.

Miley lasted just as long, giving up seven hits, three earned runs and five walks.

LATE TRADE

The Cubs announced the trade of left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin to Oakland shortly after the game. The Athletics sent a pair of minor leaguers -- OF Greg Deichmann and RHP Daniel Palencia -- to Chicago for Chafin (0-2, 2.06), who’s been an effective setup man in 43 appearances.

UNKIND IVY

Chicago’s Jake Marisnick led off the bottom of the second with a liner that rolled all the way to the left-field corner and kept motoring around third when Cincinnati’s Jesse Winkler still hadn’t come up with the ball. Home fans groaned, however, when Marisnick was forced to settle for a ground-rule double that got sufficiently lodged in the mid-summer bushes.

Miley retired the next three Cubs to strand him at second.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: OF Nick Castellanos (right wrist) could begin throwing and other baseball activities as early as Tuesday, manager David Bell said. The first-time All-Star was placed on the injured list Thursday after an x-ray showed a microfracture. … INF Alex Blandino (right hand) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Wednesday night with Triple-A Louisville. … The club recalled LHP Amir Garrett from the paternity list and optioned INF Alejo López to Louisville before the game.

Cubs: Báez started the night on the bench after waking up with a sore left heel. He appeared to suffer some sort of injury after trying to beat out a ground ball late in Sunday’s win over Arizona.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati sends Vladimir Gutiérrez (4-3, 4.97) against fellow righthander Adbert Alzolay (4-10, 4.58) on Tuesday night.

Chicago Cubs second baseman David Bote, center, tags out Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winker, right, at second base during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) Credit: Paul Beaty Credit: Paul Beaty

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off single in the ninth inning to defeat the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 in a baseball game Monday, July 26, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) Credit: Paul Beaty Credit: Paul Beaty

Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras celebrates at the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) Credit: Paul Beaty Credit: Paul Beaty

Cincinnati Reds center fielder Shogo Akiyama misses a fly ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Jake Marisnick during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 26, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) Credit: Paul Beaty Credit: Paul Beaty

Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) Credit: Paul Beaty Credit: Paul Beaty

Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer (17) celebrates with manager David Bell, left, at the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) Credit: Paul Beaty Credit: Paul Beaty

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant, front left, celebrates at the dugout after scoring on a David Bote single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) Credit: Paul Beaty Credit: Paul Beaty