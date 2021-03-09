Bail set at $2M bail for mom charged in missing son's death

Brittany Gosney, 29, of Middletown, pleaded not guilty during her arraignment Monday to 16 counts, including murder, corpse abuse and endangering children. Her 42-year-old boyfriend, James Hamilton, also pleaded not guilty to the 15 counts he faces, including abuse of a corpse, evidence tampering and child endangerment.

Bail for Hamilton was set at $750, 000. Both he and Gosney were represented by court-appointed attorneys who did not comment on the charges their clients face.