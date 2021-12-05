Ball St, Georgia St to play on Christmas in Camellia Bowl

NOTABLE

Ball State: The Cardinals are playing in consecutive bowl games for just the third time in program history, the last coming in 2012 and 2013.

Georgia State: The Panthers are the only school in the FBS to play four ranked opponents on the road. They went 1-3, losing at North Carolina, Auburn and Louisiana-Lafayette before defeating then-ranked Coastal Carolina 42-40 on Nov. 13.

LAST TIME

Ball State 31, Georgia State 21. (Sept. 2, 2016)

BOWL HISTORY

Ball State: First appearance in the Camellia Bowl, 11th in school history.

Georgia State: First appearance in the Camellia Bowl, third straight bowl game under coach Shawn Elliott.

___

