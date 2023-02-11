X
Dark Mode Toggle

Ball State defeats Bowling Green 93-72

news
1 hour ago
Led by Payton Sparks' 18 points, the Ball State Cardinals defeated the Bowling Green Falcons 93-72 on Saturday

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Payton Sparks scored 18 points as Ball State beat Bowling Green 93-72 on Saturday.

Sparks added eight rebounds for the Cardinals (18-7, 9-3 Mid-American Conference). Jaylin Sellers scored 17 points while going 5 of 7 (5 for 5 from distance). Jarron Coleman recorded 13 points and shot 4 for 8 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 6 from the free throw line.

Samari Curtis led the way for the Falcons (10-15, 4-8) with 20 points. Brenton Mills added 14 points for Bowling Green. In addition, Chandler Turner finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
People pack Spooky Nook Sports for first large tournament in facility
2
Fairfield Twp. woman caught on doorbell camera warning family of house...
3
Oxford’s first medical marijuana dispensary opens
4
SW Ohio a hotbed for legal sports gambling in January; Kentuckians...
5
Ex-Butler County auditor Roger Reynolds’ wants new trial, says state...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top