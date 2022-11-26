Ball State defeats Missouri State 67-64

BreakingNews
Ohio State-Michigan: Wolverines dominate second half for decisive victory
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Payton Sparks scored 24 points as Ball State beat Missouri State 67-64 on Saturday.

Sparks added 12 rebounds for the Cardinals (4-2). Jarron Coleman added 10 points while shooting 4 for 18, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc, and he also had eight rebounds. Demarius Jacobs finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Bears (2-3) were led by Chance Moore, who recorded 14 points. Alston Mason added 12 points and Bryan Trimble Jr. had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

