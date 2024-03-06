Ball State earns 76-69 victory against Kent State

Anderson shot 7 of 14 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 9 from the line for the Cardinals (15-15, 7-10 Mid-American Conference). Davion Bailey added 20 points while going 8 of 15 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and also had seven rebounds. Mickey Pearson Jr. shot 3 for 11 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Reggie Bass finished with 17 points for the Golden Flashes (15-15, 8-9). Kent State also got 16 points from VonCameron Davis. Jalen Sullinger finished with 14 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.