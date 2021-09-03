Ball State pulls away for 31-21 win over Western Illinois

Plitt connected with Hall for a 49-yard score midway through the first quarter to open the scoring and fired a 48-yard scoring strike to Hall midway through the third quarter to give the Cardinals a 21-14 lead. Carson Steele raced 37 yards for a TD early in the fourth quarter to make it 28-14 and Jake Chanove added a 35-yard field goal to cap Ball State's scoring. Plitt completed 17 of 28 passes for 188 yards and the two scores. Will Jones carried 18 times for 93 yards and a TD, while Steele added 79 yards on seven totes.

The Leathernecks hung with the defending Mid-American Conference champions, forging a 7-7 halftime tie when Connor Sampson directed a 13-play, 96-yard drive that culminated with Tony Tate's 1-yard run to paydirt. Sampson completed 30 of 43 passes for 367 yards with two TDs and an interception. Sampson hooked up with Dennis Houston for a 75-yard scoring strike to knot the score at 14 with 10:17 left in the third quarter, but Ball State answered with 17 straight points to wrap up the victory. Houston finished with 12 catches for 237 yards and two scores.