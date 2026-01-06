Ball State puts home win streak on the line against Toledo

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Cardinals take on Toledo.

The Cardinals are 4-1 in home games. Ball State leads the MAC with 77.2 points and is shooting 44.5%.

The Rockets are 1-1 in MAC play. Toledo is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Ball State is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 43.8% Toledo allows to opponents. Toledo averages 65.0 points per game, 0.7 more than the 64.3 Ball State allows.

The Cardinals and Rockets face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bree Salenbien is averaging 15.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cardinals. Grace Kingery is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Faith Fedd-Robinson is averaging 11.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Rockets. Kendall Carruthers is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 39.0 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.