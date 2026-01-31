Ball State puts road win streak on the line against Kent State

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State will try to keep its four-game road win streak intact when the Cardinals play Kent State.

The Golden Flashes are 5-2 on their home court. Kent State is sixth in the MAC scoring 70.0 points while shooting 41.8% from the field.

The Cardinals have gone 8-1 against MAC opponents. Ball State averages 18.4 assists per game to lead the MAC, paced by Karsyn Norman with 4.7.

Kent State scores 70.0 points, 5.6 more per game than the 64.4 Ball State allows. Ball State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Kent State allows.

The Golden Flashes and Cardinals face off Sunday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Babbitt averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc. Janae Tyler is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Bree Salenbien is averaging 14.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cardinals. Grace Kingery is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.