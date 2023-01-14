dayton-daily-news logo
Ball State secures 75-61 win against Miami (OH)

Led by Demarius Jacobs and Jaylin Sellers with 15 points each, the Ball State Cardinals defeated the Miami (OH) RedHawks 75-61 on Saturday

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Demarius Jacobs and Jaylin Sellers scored 15 points as Ball State beat Miami (OH) 75-61 on Saturday.

Jacobs was 5 of 6 shooting, including 3 for 3 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line for the Cardinals (12-5, 3-1 Mid-American Conference). Sellers was 7 of 16 (1 for 5 from distance). Payton Sparks shot 3 of 7 from the field and 6 for 9 from the line to finish with 12 points. Basheer Jihad was 5 of 6 shooting for 12 points.

Mekhi Lairy led the way for the RedHawks (7-10, 1-3) with 17 points. Miami (OH) also got 14 points and nine rebounds from Anderson Mirambeaux. In addition, Kamari Williams had 10 points.

Both teams next play Tuesday. Ball State hosts Western Michigan and Miami (OH) hosts Northern Illinois.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

