Ball State visits Paveletzke and Ohio

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio takes on Ball State after Jackson Paveletzke scored 22 points in Ohio's 90-74 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Bobcats are 9-4 on their home court. Ohio is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cardinals are 3-9 against conference opponents. Ball State allows 70.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

Ohio scores 77.6 points, 7.6 more per game than the 70.0 Ball State gives up. Ball State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Ohio gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paveletzke is averaging 16.8 points and 5.2 assists for the Bobcats. Aidan Hadaway is averaging 15.9 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 53.7% over the last 10 games.

Davion Hill is scoring 12.6 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Cardinals. Armoni Zeigler is averaging 15.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 38.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 78.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 26.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.