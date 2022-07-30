dayton-daily-news logo
Baltimore Orioles and Cincinnati Reds play in game 2 of series

By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
The Baltimore Orioles lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds

Baltimore Orioles (51-49, fourth in the AL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (38-61, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (3-2, 3.06 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Reds: Tyler Mahle (4-7, 4.48 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -115, Orioles -104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Cincinnati Reds leading the series 1-0.

Cincinnati has gone 22-32 at home and 38-61 overall. The Reds have a 26-13 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Baltimore has a 22-29 record on the road and a 51-49 record overall. The Orioles have an 18-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has 21 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs for the Reds. Jonathan India is 10-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has 23 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 13-for-35 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by three runs

Orioles: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (clavicle), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (covid), Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

