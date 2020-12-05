X

Bandoumel leads SMU over Dayton on late shot

news | 1 hour ago
Emmanuel Bandoumel hit a jumper with less than a second remaining to lead SMU to a 66-64 win over Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Emmanuel Bandoumel hit a short jump shot with less than a second left to lift SMU to a 66-64 win over Dayton on Saturday.

Ibi Watson drilled a 3-pointer with nine seconds left to tie the game but Bandoumel took the ball toward the low block on the left side of the lane, twisted and floated a one-hander that landed softly on the back of the rim and dropped through.

Kendric Davis scored 21 points to lead the Mustangs (4-0) and Bandoumel added 19.

Ibi Watson had 23 points and six rebounds for the Flyers (1-1). Chase Johnson added 14 points. Jalen Crutcher had 10 points and seven assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.