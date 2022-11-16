Bangura runs for 148 yards, 2 TDs; Ohio beats Ball St. 32-18

Bangura had a 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and his 7-yarder early in the fourth stretched Ohio's lead to 26-11. He carried the ball 23 times that included a 41-yard run. Kurtis Rourke completed 12 of 16 passes for 169 yards and threw a touchdown pass for Ohio (8-3, 6-1 Mid-American Conference).

John Paddock was 29-of-48 passing for 273 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Ball State (5-6, 3-4). Carson Steele had 14 carries for 96 yards.