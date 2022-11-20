Banks scores 34, St. Bonaventure downs Bowling Green 81-68

Banks added six rebounds and four blocks for the Bonnies (2-2). Chad Venning scored 15 points while going 3 of 5 and 9 of 12 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Yann Farell recorded 14 points and was 5-of-13 shooting (4 for 12 from distance).

The Falcons (2-2) were led in scoring by Leon Ayers III, who finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. Samari Curtis added 13 points, six rebounds and four assists for Bowling Green. In addition, Chandler Turner finished with 10 points.