Barnett scores 28 off the bench, Kent State downs Central Michigan 91-83

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Marquis Barnett helped lead Kent State over Central Michigan on Tuesday night with 28 points off of the bench in a 91-83 victory.

Barnett shot 10 for 13, including 6 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Golden Flashes (16-8, 6-5 Mid-American Conference). VonCameron Davis scored 21 points, shooting 7 for 13 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Jalen Sullinger went 7 of 13 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 19 points.