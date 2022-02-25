Basile carries Wright State past Youngstown State 84-71

Trey Calvin had six rebounds and six assists, and Tim Finke added seven rebounds for Wright State (17-13, 14-7 Horizon League). Basile hit 12 of 16 shots. Holden also had 10 rebounds.

Shemar Rathan-Mayes had 20 points for the Penguins (18-12, 12-8). Tevin Olison added 19 points and Michael Akuchie had 12 points.