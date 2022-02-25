Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Basile carries Wright State past Youngstown State 84-71

news
39 minutes ago
Grant Basile had 29 points as Wright State beat Youngstown State 84-71

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Grant Basile had 29 points and Tanner Holden added 27 points as Wright State topped Youngstown State 84-71 on Thursday night.

Trey Calvin had six rebounds and six assists, and Tim Finke added seven rebounds for Wright State (17-13, 14-7 Horizon League). Basile hit 12 of 16 shots. Holden also had 10 rebounds.

Shemar Rathan-Mayes had 20 points for the Penguins (18-12, 12-8). Tevin Olison added 19 points and Michael Akuchie had 12 points.

The Raiders leveled the season series against the Penguins. Youngstown State defeated Wright State 90-87 on Jan. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Democrat Tim Ryan campaigns in Butler Co., seeks to fill Portman’s...
2
Cause of death of Springfield woman found in duplex ruled...
3
Carvana needs 900 employees; open jobs illustrate hiring landscape...
4
Plan proposed for 300 new homes in New Carlisle
5
Kings Island conducting job fair today
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top