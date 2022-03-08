Hamburger icon
Basile leads Wright St. into Horizon championship game

news
1 hour ago
Grant Basile had 27 points and 11 rebounds as Wright State topped Cleveland State 82-67 in the Horizon League tournament semifinals

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Grant Basile had 27 points and 11 rebounds as Wright State defeated Cleveland State 82-67 in the semifinals of the Horizon League tournament on Monday night.

Trey Calvin had 17 points and seven assists for Wright State (20-13). Tanner Holden added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Tim Finke had 12 points and seven rebounds.

D'Moi Hodge had 16 points and three blocks for the Vikings (20-10). Broc Finstuen added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Torrey Patton, the Vikings' second leading scorer entering the contest at 14 points per game, was held to four points on 2-of-10 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

