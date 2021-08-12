Bassitt, Athletics to face Morgan, Indians

The Indians are 29-26 on their home turf. Cleveland has a collective batting average of .232 this season, led by Amed Rosario with an average of .271.

The Athletics have gone 32-23 away from home. Oakland has slugged .404 this season. Matt Olson leads the club with a .572 slugging percentage, including 56 extra-base hits and 28 home runs.

The Athletics won the last meeting 6-3. Jake Diekman secured his third victory and Jed Lowrie went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Oakland. Nick Sandlin took his first loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 69 RBIs and is batting .255.

Olson leads the Athletics with 28 home runs and is slugging .572.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 4-6, .262 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Athletics: 8-2, .256 batting average, 2.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: (undisclosed), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Bobby Bradley: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Josh Harrison: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.