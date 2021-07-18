dayton-daily-news logo
Bassitt scheduled to start as Oakland hosts Cleveland

By The Associated Press
The Indians will start Zach Plesac on Sunday and the Athletics are expected to counter with Chris Bassitt

Cleveland Indians (46-43, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (53-41, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Zach Plesac (4-3, 4.31 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Athletics: Chris Bassitt (10-2, 3.28 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -165, Indians +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Cleveland will play on Sunday.

The Athletics are 28-23 in home games in 2020. The Oakland pitching staff averages 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, Frankie Montas leads them with a mark of 9.5.

The Indians are 22-24 in road games. Cleveland has a collective on-base percentage of .295, led by Jose Ramirez with a mark of .338.

The Indians won the last meeting 3-2. Cal Quantrill secured his second victory and Franmil Reyes went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Cleveland. Montas registered his eighth loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 46 extra base hits and is batting .288.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 19 home runs and has 53 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .237 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Indians: 4-6, .233 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (hamstring).

Indians: Cam Hill: (wrist), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Jordan Luplow: (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

