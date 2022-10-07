Bateman, Hill ruled out for Ravens against Cincinnati

Offensive lineman Patrick Mekari was a full participant at practice Friday, and so was running back J.K. Dobbins. In last week's loss to Buffalo, Dobbins scored two early touchdowns, but he only recently returned from a knee injury that kept him out all last season.

Hill's presence made it easy for Baltimore to rotate carries, but now Dobbins may have to shoulder more of the load.

“Justice was playing well, and he’s going to be back, and he’s going to be doing well again," Dobbins said. "But if the team needs me to be that workhorse then I’m there, and I’m ready to do it.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL