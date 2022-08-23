Bates reports to Bengals camp, signs franchise tag tender

The four-year veteran was frustrated with efforts to reach a long-term contract agreement with the Bengals. The organization put the franchise tag on him in March, meaning he was bound to the Bengals for the 2022 season before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Bates skipped organized team workouts and most of training camp, showing up a day before Cincinnati is scheduled to begin two days of practices against the Los Angeles Rams and with the final preseason game on Saturday.