Battle scores 17 to lead Ohio State to 78-36 victory over New Orleans

Battle had eight points and seven rebounds to help Ohio State take a 31-17 lead into halftime. The Buckeyes shot just 36.4% from the floor and made 3 of 12 from 3-point range, but they held New Orleans to 6-for-26 shooting (23.1%), including 1 of 9 from beyond the arc. Jordan Johnson, who came into the game averaging 23.1 points per game for the Privateers, missed all seven of his first-half shots.

Ohio State pushed its lead to 41-21 on a layup by Bruce Thornton with 14:33 left to play. The Buckeyes' lead grew to 73-33 on two free throws by Colby Baumann with 2:38 to go.

Johnson led the Privateers (5-7) with eight points on 1-for-10 shooting. He was 6 for 6 at the free-throw line. New Orleans shot 25% from the floor (12 of 48), made 1 of 11 from distance and 11 of 21 at the foul line.

The two schools played once before — a 74-66 OSU victory during the 1989-90 season. The Buckeyes are 6-0 all time against the Southland Conference.

Battle, who played two seasons at George Washington and two more at Minnesota before transferring to OSU, has made at least one 3-pointer in every game this season. He needs 12 more to top 300 for his career.

Ohio State returns to action on Dec. 30 when it hosts West Virginia.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball