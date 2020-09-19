X

Bauer expected to start for Cincinnati against Chicago

news | 24 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The White Sox will start Dallas Keuchel on Saturday and the Reds are expected to counter with Trevor Bauer

Chicago White Sox (33-18, first in the AL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (26-26, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Abreu and the White Sox will take on the Reds Saturday.

The Reds are 13-11 on their home turf. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .212 batting average as a team this season, last in the majors. Jesse Winker leads the team with a mark of .263.

The White Sox are 16-8 on the road. Chicago has hit 83 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Jose Abreu leads the team with 17, averaging one every 12.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 13 home runs and is slugging .516.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 17 home runs and has 51 RBIs.

INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (right elbow), Wade Miley: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (right mid-back), Jose De Leon: (groin), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Evan Marshall: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Dallas Keuchel: (back), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

