Bauer expected to start for Cincinnati at Detroit

The Tigers went 22-59 on their home field in 2019. Detroit pitchers struck out 8.4 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 5.24.

The Reds went 34-47 on the road in 2019. Cincinnati hit .244 as a team last season and averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game.

The teams meet for the fourth time this year. Detroit leads the season series 3-1.

INJURIES: Tigers: Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Cameron Maybin: (quad).

Reds: Robert Stephenson: (back), Wade Miley: (groin), Anthony DeSclafani: (rotator cuff), Matt Bowman: (right elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.