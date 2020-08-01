X

Bauer expected to start for Cincinnati at Detroit

news | 53 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Detroit Tigers face the Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds (2-5, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (5-3, third in the NL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Trevor Bauer (0-0, 1.42 ERA, .47 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Tigers: Michael Fulmer (0-0, 13.50 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, 2 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds face the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

The Tigers went 22-59 on their home field in 2019. Detroit pitchers struck out 8.4 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 5.24.

The Reds went 34-47 on the road in 2019. Cincinnati hit .244 as a team last season and averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game.

The teams meet for the fourth time this year. Detroit leads the season series 3-1.

INJURIES: Tigers: Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Cameron Maybin: (quad).

Reds: Robert Stephenson: (back), Wade Miley: (groin), Anthony DeSclafani: (rotator cuff), Matt Bowman: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

