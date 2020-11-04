Bauer's agent says he is rejecting $18.M qualifying offer

“Trevor Bauer has rejected the QO but not the Reds,” Luba tweeted, adding “he looks forward to speaking w/ them & all other interested teams thru free agency.”

Bauer was among six players given qualifying offers, joined by Houston outfielder George Springer, New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu, Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto, New York Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman and San Francisco right-hander Kevin Gausman.

By offering compensation, a team losing a qualified free agent would receive a pick in next June's amateur draft as compensation, either after the first round, after competitive balance round B or after the fourth round, depending on the luxury tax and revenue sharing status of the player's new team and whether the new contract is for a guarantee of $50 million or more.

