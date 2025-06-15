Musiala, a 22-year-old midfielder, replaced Harry Kane in the 61st minute, making his first appearance since April 4 after recovering from a hamstring injury. He scored in the 67th minute, converted a penalty kick in the 73rd and scored again in the 84th.

Before a crowd of 21,152 at TQL Stadium, fans displayed a red-and-white banner referring the 2015 raid by U.S. law enforcement at a Zurich hotel that led to the arrest of many soccer officials: “10 Years Baur Au Lac — World Football Is More Poorly Governed than Before! Smash FIFA!”

Defender Jonathan Tah started in his Bayern debut following his transfer from Bayer Leverkusen. Defender Dayot Upamecano entered in the 61st in his first appearance since March 23 for Germany after recovering from a knee injury.

Bayern built a 4-0 lead by midway through the first half when Sacha Boey scored in the 18th, Olise in the 20th and Coman in the 21st. Müller, the 35-year-old who plans to leave Bayern this summer, added a goal in the 45th minute and Olise made it 6-0 in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

Bayern figures to be tested more against Boca Juniors on Friday and Benfica on June 24. Carrying a huge goal deficit, Auckland faces Benfica on Friday and closes Group C against Boca Juniors.

“I think today was a great match for everyone. It was very assertive and offensive.” — Vincent Kompany, Bayern Munich coach.

“It is an unbelievable challenge to play against one of the world's best teams, and I think as the goals went in, obviously you get down on yourself and that gets more challenging. We did try our very hardest to keep them out. ” — Angus Kilkolly, Auckland City forward.

