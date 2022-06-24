Baylor's Sochan, Ohio State's Branham to Spurs in NBA draft

Sochan, Branham and Wesley join a franchise rebuilding after being the league’s winningest team over two decades. San Antonio qualified for a league record 22 straight postseasons beginning in 1998. The Spurs won five NBA championships over that span with stars such as Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili player under Gregg Popovich.

After missing the postseason the past two seasons, Popovich and the Spurs are attempting to reinvigorate their franchise behind All-Star Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Josh Primo and now Sochan, Branham and Wesley.

“I think it’s really exciting,” Sochan said. “From what I’ve heard, they all really want to work hard. I feel like I can fit really well. I’m going to be a sponge. There’s a lot of history with the Spurs and I just want to win.”

Born in Guymon, Oklahoma, Sochan spent much of his life in England before committing to Baylor in 2020.

Sochan was San Antonio’s sixth lottery selection since it began in 1985, the fewest in the league ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers (seven) and Houston (10).

It was the first time the Spurs had three first-round picks in the same draft in the franchise’s 50-year history in San Antonio. San Antonio also had the 38th pick in the second round.

