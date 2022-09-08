Bazelak composure helping him settle in as Hoosiers new QB

He was 7 of 9 for 80 yards in his first career start, which ended with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in 2019. He returned the next season and was chosen the SEC's co-freshman of the year after topping the 300-yard mark three times, beating LSU and going 5-3 as the starter. Then last year, Bazelak threw 16 TD passes, 11 interceptions and didn't play in Missouri's bowl game, prompting him to search for a new school.

What he found at Indiana was that his quiet demeanor coupled with Allen's excitable personality was a perfect match.

“The things that showed up on Friday night, to me, those things were probably big factors (in the decision),” Allen said. "The poise that he shows in that moment when you have to just kind of have ice in your veins and just go make plays. Even though it was a tough decision, that was the decision and, obviously, he came up big for us and I wasn’t surprised.”

At least Bazelak succeeded in Week 1 — something that didn't happen last year when the Hoosiers were routed at Iowa. A spate of injuries ensued and the season quickly unraveled.

A repeat seems unlikely now. Indiana (1-0) hosts Idaho (0-1), a Football Championship Subdivision foe, on Saturday and Western Kentucky (1-0) the following week before visiting Cincinnati (0-1). The Hoosiers resume conference play Oct. 1 at Nebraska.

Bazelak, meanwhile, now has three more weeks to fine-tune his timing with his new team and he's already off to a good start.

He went 28 of 52 for 330 yards and one touchdown with one interception, becoming the first Hoosiers quarterback to top the 300-yard mark in his starting debut since Antwaan Randle-El in 1998.

Plus, he led the masterful 12-play, 75-yard drive in the final 2 1/2 minutes against an improving Illinois defense. The result: Indiana snapped an eight-game losing streak, a nine-game skid in conference play, and now is already within one win of matching last year's total.

Bazelak never doubted the Hoosiers could score in the waning moments of the opener.

“We knew we were going to get one more chance, that the defense was going to come through and we kind of got after it. We had confidence we were going to get it done,” he said. “We knew we had the game, we just had to go take it, and I guess we had to do it in style.”

What's next?

Indiana can start building some sorely needed momentum. They've started two of the past three seasons with back-to-back wins and received bowl bids both times. The hope is Bazelak continues to excel in a system that he and his new teammates are still learning.

Running back Shaun Shivers, who scored the winning touchdown, played in his first game since transferring from Auburn. Camper spent the previous two seasons in junior college. And former Florida State receiver D.J. Mathews Jr. returned from a torn ACL by catching seven passes for 109 yards, including a 52-yard TD.

“I’m just really trying to keep everyone calm," Bazelak said. “That’s our offense. The whole game we’re in 2-minute (offense), so we didn’t have to do anything special. We knew we had only two timeouts, but when you get in a rhythm in this offense things start to roll.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25.

Combined Shape Caption Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak (9) runs late in the fourth quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Illinois, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 23-20. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings Combined Shape Caption Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak (9) runs late in the fourth quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Illinois, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 23-20. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Combined Shape Caption Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak looks to throw during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings Combined Shape Caption Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak looks to throw during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Combined Shape Caption Indiana wide receiver Cam Camper (6) is tackled by Illinois's Devon Witherspoon, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings Combined Shape Caption Indiana wide receiver Cam Camper (6) is tackled by Illinois's Devon Witherspoon, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Combined Shape Caption Indiana's Shaun Shivers (2) celebrates after scoring the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Illinois, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 23-20. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings Combined Shape Caption Indiana's Shaun Shivers (2) celebrates after scoring the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Illinois, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 23-20. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings