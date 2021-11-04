Bean scores 2nd goal in OT, Blue Jackets beat Avs 5-4

Jenner added another to make it 4-2 and quiet the Ball Arena crowd. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 28 shots.

Colorado pulled Johansson with 1:43 remaining, and after three icing calls a tired Columbus crew saw Byram knock in a goal from the blue line.

Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog each had three assists. Landeskog now has 301 career assists and moved into 10th place on the franchise's all-time list.

Johansson made 32 saves for the Avalanche.

The injury-riddled Avalanche were missing forwards Mikko Rantanen, Andre Burakovsky, Valeri Nichushkin and Stefan Matteau, along with defensemen Cale Makar and Devon Toews.

FORMER TEAM, PART I

Avalanche defensemen Ryan Murray and Jack Johnson have deep ties with Columbus. Murray was the No. 2 overall pick in 2012 by the Blue Jackets and played seven seasons for the organization. Johnson was with Columbus from 2012-18.

“It’s probably more nostalgic for (Murray) now because this is three teams ago for me,” Johnson said.

Added Murray: “It’s a pretty different team over there now than when we were both there.”

FORMER TEAM, PART II

Columbus coach Brad Larsen lined up with Hall of Famers such as Joe Sakic, Peter Forsberg, Ray Bourque, Patrick Roy and Rob Blake when he was a forward with Colorado. He played a role in the team hoisting a Stanley Cup in 2000-01.

“The standard was winning the Stanley Cup, that was it,” Larsen said. “To be around that is something I still use now as a coach, those experiences.”

FORMER TEAM, PART III

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar served as the head coach of Columbus' American Hockey League affiliate and captured the 2016 Calder Cup.

“They were nothing but great to me,” Bednar said.

UP NEXT

The Blue Jackets and Avalanche finish a home-and-home set Saturday in Columbus.

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets center Cole Sillinger, right, fires a shot past Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard in the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo makes a pad save on a shot by the Colorado Avalanche during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Colorado Avalanche goaltender Jonas Johansson makes a glove save against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand, front, looks around Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard for a pass in the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Colorado Avalanche goaltender Jonas Johansson takes a drink during a time out againsty the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets center Gustav Nyquist, front, passes the puck while driving past Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson in the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek, right, collects the puck as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram covers in the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski