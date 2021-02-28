X

Beck, Pippen double-up to carries Kent St. past Miami (OH)

Tervell Beck had 19 points and 12 rebounds as Kent State topped Miami (OH) 64-51

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Tervell Beck had 19 points and 12 rebounds as Kent State topped Miami (OH) 64-51 on Saturday.

Danny Pippen added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Flashes (15-6, 12-5 Mid-American Conference) and Justyn Hamilton had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Myja White had 14 points for the RedHawks (11-10, 8-8), and James Beck and Dalonte Brown each scored 11 points.

Dae Dae Grant, the RedHawks’ leading scorer entering the contest at 14 points per game, made just one of six-shot attempts. Mekhi Lairy, second on the RedHawks in scoring at 13 points per game, was 2 for 10.

Kent State also beat Miami (OH) 77-68 on Feb. 2.

