Beckham clears waivers, free agent can sign with any team

On Monday, Seattle coach Pete Carroll teased about Beckham possibly landing with the Seahawks.

“You’ll have to wait and see how this all goes,” Carroll said. ”I didn’t say yes, or I didn’t say no. That’s just ’cause — you’ll see.”

The Browns grew tired of Beckham's attitude and cut ties with the three-time Pro Bowler. Although he was reunited with former LSU teammate and close friend, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, Beckham was never truly happy in Cleveland.

He asked to be traded and never developed an on-field connection with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Beckham essentially forced his release last week when his father shared an 11-minute video on social media — hours before the trade deadline — of plays in which Mayfield didn't pass him the ball.

That was followed by NBA superstar LeBron James tweeting his support of Beckham with the hashtag: #FREEOBJ.

The Browns excused Beckham from practice for three days while setting up the conditions for his release.

FILE - Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. runs a route during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland.