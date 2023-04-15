Bell hits first Cleveland homer as Guardians defeat Nats 4-3

Trevor Stephan (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh, James Karinchak worked around a hit batsman to get through the eighth and Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his fourth save.

García delivered a one-out homer off Cal Quantrill in the fourth. Alex Call added a two-run single later in the inning to put the Nationals up 3-0.

Quantrill allowed three runs in six innings and struck out three.

The Guardians scored their first run on Josh Naylor's double-play grounder in the sixth. Washington starter Trevor Williams yielded four hits and a run in five-plus innings while striking out two.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: Manager Dave Martinez said LHP Sean Doolittle (elbow) could throw live batting practice as early as next week. ... OF Corey Dickerson (left calf strain) is experiencing less soreness and has resumed hitting and throwing. Martinez said Dickerson's next step is agility work on the field.

UP NEXT

Guardians: RHP Zach Plesac (0-0, 9.00 ERA), who is coming off allowing two runs in seven innings Sunday against Seattle, takes the ball as the three-game series continues.

Nationals: RHP Chad Kuhl (0-0, 8.10) is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA in two career starts against Cleveland.

