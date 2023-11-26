Bello scores 16 as Purdue Fort Wayne downs Wittenberg 95-64

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Rasheed Bello had 16 points in Purdue Fort Wayne's 95-64 victory over Wittenberg on Saturday night.

Bello shot 8 for 12, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Mastodons (6-1, Horizon League). Quinton Morton-Robertson scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added three steals. Eric Mulder was 5 of 5 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Trey Killens led the Tigers in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Wittenberg also got 18 points from Dean Tate. Eddie Brown also had six points.

