Bello's 16 help Purdue Fort Wayne down Bluffton 99-47

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Rasheed Bello's 16 points helped Purdue Fort Wayne defeat Bluffton 99-47 on Monday night.
Bello added five assists for the Mastodons. Eric Mulder added 14 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line and had 11 rebounds and three steals. Corey Hadnot II had 13 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.
Ian Snelling finished with 10 points for the Beavers.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
