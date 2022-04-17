Belt scores go-ahead run in 8th, Giants beat Guardians 4-2

José Ramírez drove in Straw with a sacrifice fly for his league-high 15th RBI. Straw drove in Miller against Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani to even the game at 2.

Belt greeted Logan Allen with a two-run single in the fifth, putting San Francisco in front 2-1. Thairo Estrada and Steven Duggar came home on the two-out liner after reaching against Guardians starter Cal Quantrill.

Quantrill didn’t allow a hit until the fifth, striking out two and walking three in 4 2/3 innings.

DeSclafani gave up two runs in 4 2/3 innings, striking out four. He entered with a 2.33 career ERA in April, the seventh-lowest among all pitchers with 15 starts since 1920.

Cleveland’s Josh Naylor had his first two hits since breaking his right leg in a gruesome outfield collision on June 27, 2021. Guardians rookie Steven Kwan went 0 for 4, dropping his average to .385.

IMPRESSED

Guardians LHP Anthony Gose struck out two and walked one in a three-batter outing in the series opener. The 31-year-old reliever was an outfielder with Toronto and Detroit from 2012-16, then returned to the majors last year on the mound. “Having a player development background, I think it’s super cool that (Cleveland) identified something else in him,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “Of course, having an electric arm helps.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: 3B Evan Longoria (right index finger surgery) is scheduled to begin hitting drills in the next several days. Longoria underwent a procedure to repair a torn ligament on March 29 and is fielding balls with his glove hand, but has yet to resume throwing.

Guardians: RHP James Karinchak (right back strain), who has been on the 10-day injured list since April 4, will throw off a mound after completing one final long toss session. “He wants one more really, really long toss — his words,” manager Terry Francona said.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Alex Wood (0-0, 4.15 ERA) is 5 1/3 innings shy of reaching 1,000 in his 10-year career, which includes stints with the Dodgers, Braves and Reds.

Guardians: RHP Aaron Civale (0-0, 5.40) worked 3 1/3 innings and allowed two earned runs in his initial start this season, a no-decision on April 11 at Kansas City.

San Francisco Giants' Steven Duggar, right, and Thairo Estrada celebrate after scoring on a two-RBI single by Brandon Belt in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

San Francisco Giants' Steven Duggar steals second base as Cleveland Guardians shortstop Andres Gimenez waits for the throw in the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw runs to third base after hitting a triple in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski slides after catching a ball hit by Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)